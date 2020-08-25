Kerbside waste and recycling collections to be day later in Wells next week due to bank holiday

Posted: 25.08.20 at 17:07 by Tim Lethaby



Collection check: make a note of when to put out your recycling and rubbish

No collections on the Summer Bank Holiday Monday, August 31, mean recycling and rubbish services are one day later next week, including Friday pick-ups on Saturday September 5.

The changes affect collections of recycling, refuse and garden waste, as well as assisted collections.

Residents are urged to sort and segregate materials, ensure no recycling – especially food – is in the rubbish bin, and put all waste containers out by 7am.

Recycling sites remain on their usual timetables, with all 16 open 9am to 4pm on the bank holiday Saturday and Sunday weekend.

Twelve sites will be open from 9am to 6pm on Bank Holiday Monday: Bridgwater, Castle Cary, Chard, Cheddar, Crewkerne, Frome, Minehead, Street, Taunton, Wells, Williton and Yeovil.

All kerbside collections return to their usual schedules from Monday September 7.

