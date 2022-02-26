Jubilee Exhibition Request from The Bishop’s Palace

Posted: 26.02.22 at 04:11 by The Bishop's Palace



To celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year on the throne The Bishop’s Palace is asking the local community to help to create an engaging exhibition at the Palace which reflects the stories and memories of the community of Wells.

Whether it’s a mug, a tea towel, a piece of clothing or perhaps a direct correspondence from the Queen herself, the Palace wants to know just how important Her Majesty is to you.

The team are searching for a diverse range of items, especially those with an interesting story behind them which will be displayed in the Palace's East Gallery exhibition cabinets so your treasures will be secure.

Bishop Bradfield, who stood beside the Queen at her coronation in 1953, wore the beautiful cope that was made for Edward VII’s coronation in 1902 and it has been worn at every coronation since then. You can see this cope displayed in the drawing room of The Bishop’s Palace.

Have an item to submit? Please contact Lydia Gibbons at [email protected] to receive an application form. The deadline for applications is March 31.

Come on Wells, what treasures do you have?

