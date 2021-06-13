Job of the Week: Nub News is looking to recruit partnership sales executives

Posted: 13.06.21 at 11:08 by Wells Nub News



Nub News is recruiting

Nub News is unlike other local newspapers and we are changing the industry. We are now looking for regional sales people.

Nub News is recruiting in the following areas: South West, North West, Midlands, London and the South East.

We care about our communities and work hard to help our partners make the most out of their sponsorships.

We are building trust in communities and we are seen as a good-news online local newspaper.

We are seeking sales professionals to sell sponsorship packages to local and national businesses in the region.

You must be confident speaking to clients over the phone and be able to arrange and conduct in-person and virtual meetings with potential sponsors.

You will also be responsible for the on-going relationship with our partners.

This is a work-from-home position. We are looking for someone who is organised, motivated and hard working as well as be able to manage their day effectively.

We offer a competitive salary depending on experience plus a commission/bonus package plus additional benefits.

If interested please send your CV and covering letter to [email protected] or [email protected]

For more details about jobs across Nub News, check out our jobs page here.

For more jobs in the Wells area, check out our local recruitment page here.

