Job of the Week: Nub News is looking to recruit a copywriter

Posted: 22.05.21 at 11:36 by Tim Lethaby
Are you looking for a new job, or would just like a change of pace?
Our Job of the Week this week offers readers an exclusive chance to work for our wider company, Nub News!
While you're here, why not have a look at some other job opportunities in the local area with the Wells Nub News Jobs Section?
As part of its partnership with the Co-op, Nub News is looking for a part-time copywriter to work with our talented team of journalists.
We are looking for a self-starter with good communication skills, great organisational qualities, punctuality and the ability to adapt and respond quickly to changing circumstances and deadlines and to work to a defined house style. The job will come with the help and support of our journalists and the Co-op teams.
The post will be home-based – though will involve liaising with communities across the UK, establishing a rapport and understanding of the Co-op ethos and the community values it shares with Nub News.
- Edit and proofread the partnership articles, ensuring they meet the Co-op’s tone of voice and brand guidelines.
- Write copy in Co-op’s tone of voice to be used in the partnership.
- Create and maintain a detailed content plan, adapting where needed if changes occur. Meet deadlines and ensure timely publishing of all articles.
- Liaise with Co-op and their agency on a regular basis to deliver progress reports and request any extra information.
- Deliver regular briefings to the journalists, explaining the parameters of the articles and what is required of them.
- Answer any questions they have or contact the Co-op for more information.
- Track engagement metrics across all articles in detailed reports and provide weekly updates for Co-op.
- Check that all articles and social posts are correct once published, e.g. checking all links are working and relevant parties have been tagged.
- Assist with the creation of proposals for potential partnerships and co-ordinate their execution.
Nub News is continuing its innovative, industry-changing development, bringing top quality local journalism back to towns and communities across the UK.
We have already launched 65 online local newspapers and employed a team of more than 35 journalists.
If you're interested in applying for this role with Nub News, please send your CV and a covering letter to [email protected]