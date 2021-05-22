Job of the Week: Nub News is looking to recruit a copywriter

Posted: 22.05.21 at 11:36 by Tim Lethaby



Nub News is recruiting

Job description

As part of its partnership with the Co-op, Nub News is looking for a part-time copywriter to work with our talented team of journalists.

We are looking for a self-starter with good communication skills, great organisational qualities, punctuality and the ability to adapt and respond quickly to changing circumstances and deadlines and to work to a defined house style. The job will come with the help and support of our journalists and the Co-op teams.

The post will be home-based – though will involve liaising with communities across the UK, establishing a rapport and understanding of the Co-op ethos and the community values it shares with Nub News.

Main responsibilities

- Edit and proofread the partnership articles, ensuring they meet the Co-op’s tone of voice and brand guidelines.

- Write copy in Co-op’s tone of voice to be used in the partnership.

- Create and maintain a detailed content plan, adapting where needed if changes occur. Meet deadlines and ensure timely publishing of all articles.

- Liaise with Co-op and their agency on a regular basis to deliver progress reports and request any extra information.

- Deliver regular briefings to the journalists, explaining the parameters of the articles and what is required of them.

- Answer any questions they have or contact the Co-op for more information.

- Track engagement metrics across all articles in detailed reports and provide weekly updates for Co-op.

- Check that all articles and social posts are correct once published, e.g. checking all links are working and relevant parties have been tagged.

- Assist with the creation of proposals for potential partnerships and co-ordinate their execution.

Nub News is continuing its innovative, industry-changing development, bringing top quality local journalism back to towns and communities across the UK.

We have already launched 65 online local newspapers and employed a team of more than 35 journalists.

Contact Details

If you're interested in applying for this role with Nub News, please send your CV and a covering letter to [email protected]

