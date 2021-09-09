Job of the Week: Nub News is looking for journalists to join its Devon team

Posted: 09.09.21 at 21:22 by Wells Nub News



Sidmouth Nub News, on the East Devon coast, is looking for a journalist

Nub News is hiring local news journalists across Britain.

If you are a highly-motivated journalist - or trainee journalist - who cares about local news, then we want to talk to you.

At the moment were are particularly keen to find a journalist for our hyper-local online news sites serving Sidmouth and Honiton, in Devon.

In case you missed it, Nub News is an innovative, digital local news platform that gives its journalists the power to write their own stories and build their own audiences – on a patch, where they live and work. We’re revolutionising local news.

The existing Nub News team of more than 30 journalists edits 60 local news sites that serve small towns and city suburbs.

Our team ranges from experienced reporters with more than 40 years in the business, to young journalists recently graduated from university.

For established journalists, Nub News is a chance to concentrate on writing proper local news stories that local people genuinely want to read.

For young reporters, we offer a unique opportunity to learn your trade – to find and publish credible local news on a respected digital platform.

Nub News sites don’t rely on programmable adverts so you won’t have to publish ‘clickbait content’. Our journalists are expected to find original and exclusive, local news stories by reaching out to their local community and talking to people, face-to-face.

We’re looking for enthusiastic applicants who care about both their community and their journalism and who want to enjoy their work.

In the last two years, Nub News has established sites right across Britain. We’re recruiting nationwide.

But we’re particularly interested in expanding in South-West London, Surrey, Sussex, Leicestershire, Warwickshire, Cheshire, Lancashire, Yorkshire, Essex and the South-West of England.

If you know a town you feel needs its own Nub News site write to us now!

We’re looking for full-time staff journalists and we’re offering a competitive salary, with an annual bonus and participation in our share option scheme. We want all our journalists to benefit from the increasing success of Nub News.

If you're interested, email Editorial Director Mike Sassi at [email protected]

