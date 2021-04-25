Job of the Week: Melhuish and Saunders looking to recruit a site manager

Posted: 25.04.21 at 11:53 by Tim Lethaby



A site manager is wanted to work with Melhuish and Saunders

If you are looking for a job in the area, and have a proven track record as a site manager, foreman or skilled tradesman within the construction industry, then this job might be for you.

Building contractors Melhuish and Saunders are looking for a site manager to join their team, based out of their headquarters at Landmark House in Wirral Park Road, Glastonbury.

As a site manager, you will be expected to oversee all project operations on a day to day basis, ensuring that the work is done safely, on time and within budget and to a high quality.

You are expected to assess job priorities and assign workers accordingly. You will ensure that work is on schedule and completed to the highest of standards.

Your role will include, but is not limited to:

* Monitoring and overseeing projects from site start though to practical completion.

* Setting up site in line with the project Construction Phase Health & Safety Plan and site layout plan; and opening and locking site each day.

* Planning works and ensuring they are completed to the highest of standards and in line with the construction phase programme.

* Understanding and interpreting drawings, specifications and Bills of Quantities.

* Being able to communicate well in a written and verbal manner, including inductions and explanation of work; working with all staff, from site workers to directors, in a professional and fair manner.

* Monitoring project progress; ensuring materials are delivered to site and ensuring contractors attend site and complete works in line with the programme of works.

* Arranging and taking minutes of pre-commencement meetings and interim meetings with sub-contractors and suppliers.

* Overseeing deliveries and recording of materials and plant delivered to site.

* Resolving problems which arise during the duration of the works.

* Working closely and maintaining a good working relationship with members of your site team at all times.

* Liaising with architects, engineers, surveyors, clients, planners and other professionals and specialist consultants.

* Ensuring that work completed complies with building regulations, health and safety legislation and other relevant legal requirements.

* Keeping the construction team updated regularly on the progress of the work. You will be the first point of contact for members of the public and subcontractors.

* Completing all relevant weekly paperwork associated with the site and projects.

* Attending monthly site meetings with client and design team.

* Recording and requesting information on RFIs, CVIs and day work sheets.

* Working in line with the company’s ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management System.

* Responsibility for all health and safety aspects on site; you will carry out daily safety checks, along with completion of weekly safety report.

* Checking risk assessments and method statements and ensuring they are fully complied with.

* Reporting and recording site incidents, dangerous occurrences, accidents and near misses on site and reporting these to the contracts manager.

Skills:

* A site manager should be able to plan work well, be well organised and prepared for responsibility and decision making. You will be highly numerate with good IT skills, as well as good at solving problems.

* Good understanding and technical knowledge of the construction industry, including the ability to read and understand technical drawings and the construction process.

* You will understand and implement building and health and safety regulations, as well as other legislation.

* You will have strong people skills as you will be communicating with, managing and motivating people at all levels, from staff to subcontractor; you will work well as a team member and have initiative and enthusiasm.

* IT skills in Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook would be advantageous.

Qualifications:

* You will have a proven track record as a site manager, site foreman or skilled tradesman within the construction industry.

* An appropriate further/higher education qualification i.e. NVQ level 3 or above in construction/building management or other construction related qualification is desirable. Approved qualification in First Aid at work, Site Management Safety Training Scheme (SMSTS), Scaffolding Awareness and Asbestos Awareness would be advantageous; as well as a valid CSCS Managers card.

* A current valid driver’s licence is required to carry out this role.

Salary:

A competitive salary is offered which will be based on the qualification and level of experience within the construction industry.

Working hours and environment

A standard 40-hour working week is normal, working Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm, with two

half hour breaks.

On occasion you will be expected to work evenings and weekends to meet deadlines. You should expect to carry out work in all weather, although not at the expense of your safety or the safety of others.

