Job of the Week: Local building contractors looking to recruit a company buyer

A company buyer is wanted to work with Melhuish and Saunders

If you are looking for a job in the local area and have at least three years of experience in a company buying role, then this role could be for you.

Glastonbury building contractors Melhuish and Saunders are looking to recruit a company buyer, based at their headquarters at Landmark House in Wirral Park Road.

As the company buyer you will be responsible for negotiating, placing, and recording of all company purchase orders for sub-contractors, plant and materials for the construction projects.

You will have a vital role to play in helping ensure the profitability of contracts and will be responsible for ensuring that the most cost effective and appropriate material, subcontractors, and plant is purchased.

Typical work activities will include:

• Providing prices for all materials included in project plans and drawings;

• Work in line with project programme and team to ensure that timely deliveries of materials and contractors is achieved;

• Identifying potential suppliers and new products;

• Contacting a range of suppliers and sub-contractors to obtain quotations for secured and up and coming project and agree lead in and delivery periods;

• Keeping detailed records and maintaining a well-organised work schedule;

• Issuing of PQQ and assessing completed PQQs submitted on to the approval sub-contractor or supplier list the reliability of sub-contractors and suppliers;

• Dealing effectively with challenges with suppliers and the flow of materials;

• Ensuring compliance with the safety, health, sustainability and environment requirements of materials supplier and services;

• Become a valued member of the project team and attend all monthly internal project review meetings and helping project to run as efficiently as possible and within budget;

• Providing advice to the project estimator on the predicted cost of individual items and notify them of any potential cost increases;

• Liaising closely with the estimator at the tendering stage to ensure that an accurate project cost is provided;

• Preparing and maintaining cost reports in order to maximise efficiency within the business;

• Negotiating and agreeing the most favourable terms possible with suppliers once a contract has been secured;

• Being able to communicate well in a written and verbal manner, including inductions and explanation of work, working with all staff, from site workers to directors, in a professional and fair manner.

• Working with the project team and liaising with architects, engineers, surveyors, clients, planners and other professionals and specialists’ consultants;

• Attending monthly management meetings and producing report back on project procurement on each project;

• Requesting information for project through the company RFIs system for projects;

• Working in line with the company’s ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management System.

Skills

• Works as team member and participate and become a valued member of the team and willing to learn, listen and teach;

• A good knowledge of the construction industry;

• Have good verbal and written communication skills;

• Be able to multitask and be flexible regarding your workload;

• Must have good IT skills including knowledge and experience in using Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook;

• You must be able to negotiate, have an aptitude for figures and the ability to manage a budget, have an analytical mind, good organisational and time management skills and able to work under pressure and still produce accurate and details information and reports, ability to prioritise tasks and manage your time to meet deadlines.

Qualifications and experience

• Experience as a company buyer within the construction industry with a good knowledge of sub-contracting and material purchasing. Minimum experience three years in a buying role.

Remuneration

• Salary is offered £35,000 to £40,000 which will be based on the qualification and level of experience in the construction industry;

• Performance bonus scheme;

• Employee life insurance scheme (active following one years of full service);

• 32 days' holiday (including bank holidays);

• Based at head office in Glastonbury.

Working hours and environment

• You will work normal office hours Monday to Thursday 8.30am to 5pm and Friday 8.30am to 4.30pm with the occasional late evening work if required. You will be primarily office based, with occasional site visits to attend internal project meetings.

