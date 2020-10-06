Jayne completes Virtual Marathon in pouring rain

Posted: 06.10.20 at 14:44 by Candlelight Care



Jayne Moxham

A care assessor from the Wells area successfully completed the Virtual London Marathon in Sunday’s torrential rain, to raise money for the National Autistic Society.

Jayne Moxham ran the alternative 26.2-mile route along the Bradford and Avon canal to Devizes and back in aid of the charity.

The work carried out by the National Autistic Society is very important to her, as she has one family member who is autistic and another who is awaiting a diagnosis.

Jayne, who has worked for local care company Candlelight Care for 12 years, only took up running as a hobby 18 months ago.

She said: “I enjoyed the experience, it was a lovely route but the weather was awful.

"There were some emotional moments towards mile 24, a few tears, but I carried on, even when my body was failing me.

"I kept thinking of all the people who face these mental struggles and fight through them, so I carried on despite the pain.”

Deborah Puxty, operations manager at Candlelight Care, said: “We are all very proud of Jayne’s achievement.

"As a company which supports vulnerable people, we always support our staff’s fundraising efforts.”