James Heappey MP column: Praise for the breadth of activity in the arts and heritage industry

Posted: 07.04.21 at 16:57 by James Heappey



Wells Cathedral has received money from the Culture Recovery Fund

In my column this week, I want to look forward to the reopening of our economy and all the brilliant things we can look forward to in this part of the world.

Following on from an Easter weekend which usually would have provided an excellent trading bank holiday - and was no doubt hard to take for so many businesses - I was pleased to see such ambitious investment in arts and culture here in Somerset.

The breadth of activity in the arts, culture and heritage industry across the county is quite something and that has been showcased through the grants received from the Government.

The Culture Recovery Fund will give these organisations a much-needed boost ahead of reopening as we ease out of lockdown.

Not only has the iconic Glastonbury Festival been handed close to a million pounds, smaller organisations which the community appreciate so much have also been given a significant amount.

These include Wells Cathedral, a town centre arts project in Shepton Mallet and the Princess Theatre in Burnham-on-Sea.

With the Prime Minister also saying this week that we are on track to ease lockdown as planned, we can all look forward to a change of scenery and taking advantage of the fantastic summer events here in this great county.

While, of course, things may be different for a while, if the vaccine rollout continues as it is the Government are confident that each of the next milestones will be met.

For now, though, I hope you all had an enjoyable Easter and by this time next week lockdown will be eased even further which I know will be welcome news to everyone in Somerset.

