Intergenerational teddy bears' picnic in Wells for the young and old

Posted: 06.07.21 at 11:34 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Young and old enjoy the teddy bears' picnic in Wells Crandon Springs residents at the picnic

The new Crandon Springs care home in Wells has recently hosted an intergenerational teddy bears' picnic for residents and children at the nearby Rockers and Rollers Nursery.

The event welcomed the group of nursery children to enjoy a teddy bears' picnic with residents at the home.

The catering team at the care home provide a selection of healthy snacks on the day, including freshly made sandwiches with chocolate and caramel sponge for dessert.

General manager of Crandon Springs, Natalie Deverall, said: “The residents at our home had a lot of fun on the day, and love our young visitors.

"If anyone ever wants to stop in for a lovely afternoon with your young ones, or just for a cuppa and a break, we’d love to have you join us.”

Crandon Springs care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Crandon Springs residents at the picnic

Crandon Springs provides residential care and dementia care for 64 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Charities launch the Get Outside in Somerset project

Read more... A new initiative is helping people gain confidence to get back outdoors and to move more. The Get Outside in Somerset project is a joint initiative...