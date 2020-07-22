Inquest concludes into tragic death of Wells man who died in Bristol park

Posted: 22.07.20 at 12:15 by Wells Nub News



St James' Park in Bristol (Photo: Google Street View)

A 27-year-old Wells man decided to take his own life in a Bristol park, an inquest heard today (July 22).

Lewis Marshall, who lived in Wells High Street, died on November 24 last year when he hanged himself in St James' Park, Bristol.

Senior Somerset coroner Tony Williams concluded the inquest today with a verdict of suicide, and a cause of death for Mr Marshall of being from hanging.

The inquest heard that at around 12.30am on November 24, a group of friends found Mr Marshall in the park, and they then called the police, who arrived within minutes, followed by an ambulance crew.

Mr Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts to revive him by the police and medical staff, and he had been in Bristol to attend a Jehovah's Witness convention.

The inquest heard a statement from Alan Tabram, Mr Marshall's dedicated care co-ordinator, who said Mr Marshall had a history of mental health issues and had discussed suicide a number of times.

A few years ago, Mr Marshall met his future wife online as she was based in the USA, and after travelling to see her, they got married within a few days, and Mr Marshall converted to become a Jehovah's Witness.

They moved back the UK but his wife, Rachel Taren Marshall, could not get a Visa to stay and returned to America.

Mr Marshall's mental health deteriorated after this, and to cope he started smoking and drank more alcohol, which lead to him being defellowshipped by the Jehovah's Witness order due to his behaviour.

Mr Tabram said Mr Marshall had felt marginalised by that, and after he attend a Jehovah's Witness convention in Exeter, Mr Marshall said he felt rejected by the experience.

In concluding the inquest, Mr Williams said that he was sure Mr Marshall deliberately hanged himself with the intention of taking his own life.

- If you have been affected by this article in any way, the Samaritans can provide help and advice, via their free telephone number 116 123. Also, the Somerset Suicide Bereavement Support Service can help via their telephone number 0300 330 5463.