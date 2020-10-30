Inquest concludes into tragic death of 50-year-old Wells woman

Posted: 30.10.20 at 06:00 by Wells Nub News



us on Facebook

An inquest has heard the circumstances surrounding the death of Sharon Jones

A 50-year-old woman decided to take her own life at her home in Wells, an inquest heard this week.

Sharon Jones, who lived in Moss Close, died on July 28 after being found hanging in a room at her home.

Senior Somerset coroner Tony Williams concluded the inquest on Wednesday (October 28) with a verdict of suicide, and a cause of death for Sharon Jones of being from hanging.

The inquest heard that she had been found dead by her son Joshua, who went over to see his mother after not hearing from her for a few days.

Three nights before she was found, Sharon and Joshua enjoyed an evening together drinking, watching a movie and eating a takeaway.

No suicide note was left, but Joshua said that his mother had overdosed on a number of occasions in the past, and she had a number of mental health and physical issues.

The inquest heard that Sharon had officially been diagnosed with emotional unstable personality disorder, and that she had been treated for a number of mental health issues and overdoses since 2004.

The post mortem by Dr Meehan of Bath Royal United Hospital included a blood alcohol report, which showed that Sharon had 143mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, which coroner Mr Williams said was more than the legal drink-drive limit but not enough to make her unaware of her actions.

In concluding the inquest, Mr Williams said that her was sure Sharon Jones deliberately hanged herself with the intention of taking her own life.

- If you have been affected by this article in any way, the Samaritans can provide help and advice, via their free telephone number 116 123. Also, the Somerset Suicide Bereavement Support Service can help via their telephone number 0300 330 5463.

Next Wells news item... The seven great services that Wells Nub News offers

Read more... Here at Nub News we like to shout about all the great services we provide. So what better than a definitive list of all the great services Nub News...