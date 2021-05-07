Independent business expands as new mortgage adviser from Wells is appointed

Posted: 07.05.21 at 11:53 by Tim Lethaby



An independent business is expanding after taking on a new Wells-based mortgage adviser.

Pebble Money, a firm of mortgage and protection brokers based in Shepton Mallet, is pleased to welcome Tom Adams to the team, and he will be focused on helping people throughout Shepton Mallet, Wells and the surrounding areas with their mortgage and protection needs.

Tom has nearly 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry, so has a wealth of knowledge and expertise to ensure that he provides a friendly, knowledgeable service that is adapted to each individual.

Having been based in Bath for the last decade, Tom is especially excited to have returned home to help people in our local community.

Tamsin Lund, director of Pebble Money Limited, said: "We are excited to welcome Tom to the team and feel he is a great fit for us, always focusing on each individual and the service he provides them, in keeping with our ethos of putting our clients at the heart of everything we do.

"If you would like to discuss your mortgage or protection arrangements with Tom, please contact our office on 01749 605764."

Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.

