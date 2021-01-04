Hunt for new Wells City manager begins after duo stand down

Posted: 04.01.21 at 11:21 by Tim Lethaby



Former Wells City joint managers Nathan Truckle and Tom Clifford-Jones with one of the club's sponsors Mazeie Phillips

Wells City are beginning their hunt for a new manager after first team duo Nathan Truckle and Tom Clifford-Jones stood down over the weekend.

The management duo, who are known as Trucks and CJ, resigned with immediate effect, with Wells City sitting in eighth place in the Toolstation Western Football League Division One.

Trucks and CJ have moved the club forward both on and off the pitch after taking on the management roles during some difficult times within the club, and were instrumental in bringing in some new fresh faces but also luring some old faces back to the Athletic Ground.

"With a new year there often comes change, and CJ and I feel that the time has come for us to step down as first team managers of Wells City Football Club after three brilliant, yet challenging, seasons," said Trucks.

"We leave the club in a far better position than when we took it on and we leave behind a squad capable of challenging for honours.

"2020 was an incredibly challenging year for everybody and for CJ and I it has given us new perspective and we both believe now is a good time to step away and give the club a good chance to bring in some fresh faces and continue the hard work and hopefully build on the solid foundations we have laid.

"It is with a heavy heart but for us both we believe it to be the right decision. CJ will dedicate time to his family, while I will look to continue to play at Wells while my legs allow.

"We would both like to say a big thank you to everyone involved with the club, the league and all the supporters.

"To all the players, you have been brilliant to us as well as the rest of the coaching staff - a big thank you to you. Let's hope 2021 is a better year for all and we will no doubt catch you all soon."

Wells City FC chairman, Steve Loxton, said: “We as a club would like to thank Trucks and CJ for their hard work on and off the pitch, they have been great club managers, and done nothing but good for this club.

"We have a shortlist of potential candidates but will not make a knee-jerk decision, it needs to be in the best interests of Wells City Football Club.”

The club says the successful candidate must have experience of managing a senior football team and have the ability of good man management, and a suitable FA coaching qualification would be desirable.

The candidate will also be expected to appoint their own support management team setup, which is a key criteria.

Anyone who is interested is asked to call Steve Loxton 07837 776160 or email [email protected]