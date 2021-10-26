Hundreds of pounds donated to charities by Wells Lions ahead of Unravelling Wilburys concert

Posted: 26.10.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



The Unravelling Wilburys will be performing in Wells next month

City of Wells Lions Club recognise the importance of music therapy in communication and engagement with people living with dementia.

It has been found that the positive effects of music can assist in improving general attention, thinking, memory and speech skills. Additionally, agitation and depression may be reduced for some people.

Therefore, the club was delighted to present cheques for £300, one to Philip Welch for Heads Up in South Horrington and the other to Claire Chettoe for the Lawrence Centre in Wells. These donations will cover the cost of provision of a number of sessions in both venues.

The club has also made progress in organising the Tree of Light Project - a large Christmas Tree will be put up in the grounds of the Bishop's Palace early in December with the help of the palace gardeners.

The tree will give members of the local community who have lost their loved ones an opportunity to sponsor a light in their memory.

Furthermore, a dedication ceremony will take place and the names of all the loved ones will be read out, the event videoed and a link to a website provided.

Application forms, which include details of how to make a donation (minimum amount of £5.00) will soon be available in outlets around Wells. Additionally online donations can be made at https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/18290.

When the tree has been placed in position stars will be hung, each with the name of the loved one, and a remembrance card sent to the donor.

The club would also like to remind readers that tickets are still available for the Unravelling Wilburys Concert at St Thomas' Church on November 26. They cost £15 each, a bar will be available and doors open at 7pm.

City of Wells Lions Club meet on the second Monday of each month and welcome visitors to attend their meetings.

For more information or to get involved with the club either email [email protected] or call 0345 833 6736.

