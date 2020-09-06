Horse is rescued after getting stuck in mud in Godney

Posted: 06.09.20 at 14:26 by Wells Nub News



Firefighters rescued a horse in Godney yesterday

Firefighters rescued a horse stuck in mud in Godney yesterday evening (September 5).

Just before 5.45pm, a fire appliance from Glastonbury and the special rescue team from Bridgwater attended a horse stuck in mud in a ditch in White's Drove, Godney. The rider was in attendance and unharmed.

The crews awaited the arrival of the special rescue team, who set up equipment for the rescue on their arrival. They then awaited the vet, who made an assessment of the animal.

The crews used animal rescue gear and mud mats to rescue the horse unharmed from the mud. The horse was then left with the vet and rider.