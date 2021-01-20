Holiday let plans in Chilcompton are given the green light

Posted: 20.01.21 at 13:56 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Looking towards where the holiday let annexe will be built in Chilcompton (Photo: Google Street View)

Extra holiday accommodation could soon be opening in Chilcompton after Mendip District Council gave plans the thumbs up.

A planning application for the building of a single-storey side and rear extension, to be used as a new holiday let/annexe at 1-2 Broadway Cottages, Broadway, Chilcompton, was submitted by Mr and Mrs S Hathway.

In approving the proposal, the planning officer's report said: "The proposed accommodation is acceptable in principle save for it remaining ancillary to the main house and raises no adverse design, amenity or highway safety/parking concerns/issues."

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted to Mendip District Council this week include:

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 4 (hard & soft landscaping), 7 (access, parking & turning areas) and 8 (visibility splays) on planning consent 2019/0243/FUL at Quarry Gardens, Old Frome Road to Underhill, Gurney Slade, has been made by Mrs Gemma Treasure.

Erection of a single storey rear and side extension (re-submission) at Carenza, Stockhill Close, Chilcompton, by Mr Fred Laceyford.

Application to modify the S106 agreement attached to planning permission ref: 2014/1522/OTS, to amend the definition of charge under Clause 5.18 to include successors in title and the provisions of Clause 6.2 amended to ensure the wording is acceptable to lenders on land at Haybridge.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1 - lime tree - crown reduction 2m off top and 1m off sides, T2 - horse chestnut - fell at Farthings, Field Lane, Chewton Mendip, are wanted by Julian Woonton.

Conversion of two barns to provide a two-bedroom dwelling and a three-bedroom dwelling at Dutch Barn and Stable Barn at former Hunt Stables, Roemead Road, Chewton Mendip, has been applied for by Mr Brimble.

Erection of garden room at The Old Vicarage, Hay Street, Ston Easton, is wanted by Mr Wildy and Miss Beresford.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1 - Norway spruce - fell at Clover Hill House, The Square, Westbury-sub-Mendip, have been applied for by Mr Martin West.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided by Mendip District Council this week include:

Erection of a single-story extension to front of the house, demolition of side porch and erection of single-story extension at Langdale, Roughmoor Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendip, by Mr and Mrs Hemmings has been approved.

Extension of dropped kerb at 76A Bath Road, Wells, by Mr Andrew Smith has been approved.

Replace existing timber sash windows with UPVC at 31A St Thomas Street, Wells, by Mr Tom Corns has been withdrawn.

Existing carport extended to create ancillary annexe and office at Pretty Hayes, Bristol Road, Ston Easton, by Mr James Allen has been approved.

Erection of an agricultural building to cover existing yard at Redlake Farm, Slough Lane, North Wootton, by G Masters has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 5 (Sample Panel: Walling Material) and 6 (Roofing Material) on planning consent 2019/2964/VRC at Thrupe House, Thrupe Lane, Masbury, by Mr Rupert Page has been approved.

Erection of single-storey rear extension at The Poplars, Bishops Park Way to Constitution Hill, Dulcote, by Mr and Mrs Lewis has been approved.

Erection of a single-storey rear and side extension, with a porch at Quarry Cottage, Cheddar Road, Easton, by Graham Starr has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 6 (Foul Drainage) and condition 7 (Surface Water Drainage System) on planning consent 2019/0035/OTA at The Portway, Turners Court Lane, Binegar, by Mr D Harris and Ms S Jonas has been approved.

Application for a non-material amendment to permission 2019/1995/HSE for the two-storey rear extension and a single-storey side extension to provide an attached garage at Hamilton House, Wells Road, Chilcompton, by Mr and Mrs Gloudemans has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 5 (Lighting design for bats) on planning consent 2020/0084/FUL at Church Of The Holy Trinity, Godney Road, Godney, by Mr and Mrs Churches approved.