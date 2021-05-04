Wells teenager Hetta through to the final 10 in Song Academy Young Songwriter competition

Posted: 04.05.21 at 10:49 by Wells Cathedral School



Hetta Falzon

Congratulations to 16-year-old Wells singer/songwriter Hetta Falzon, who has now been selected for the final 10 in the Song Academy Young Songwriter 2021 competition, for the second successive year.

Last year, at just 15 years old, Wells Cathedral School student Hetta was runner up of the whole Young Songwriter of the Year Competition 2020, with her song Obsession.

Now in its 11th year, the Young Songwriter 2021 is the leading international songwriting competition for those under 18.

This year’s competition attracted more than 1,000 entries from aspiring young songwriters aged eight to 18 across the world.

The judging panel included some of the most influential songwriters and producers in the industry, including Tom Odell, Calum Scott, Tom Grennan and Fraser T Smith.

Songs were judged on three key technical elements: lyrics, melody and chord/instrumental balance, as well as the S Factor - whether or not the song is sensational.

The top three in the category and the overall winner will be announced in June. The winner and selected finalists will perform at the Young Songwriter 2021 showcase at The Tabernacle, Notting Hill, London, on Saturday November 13.

In addition to this success, Hetta enjoyed performing in her first official paid gig at London’s Wired4Music online Allegro Festival at the weekend, having been selected to perform by the Wired4Music Committee.

Hetta was the youngest performer in the festival which showcases up-and-coming musicians aged 16 to 25.

