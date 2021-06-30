Student from Wells wins Young Songwriter of the Year 2021

Posted: 30.06.21 at 10:09 by Wells Cathedral School



Hetta Falzon, in the recording studio at Wells Cathedral School Hetta performing one of her songs at the Event on the Lawn

Talented local Lower Sixth songwriter, Hetta Falzon, from Wells Cathedral School, has won this year’s Song Academy Young Songwriter 2021 competition.

The result was broadcast on Tuesday evening on a livestream with some of the competition judges, including BRIT Award winner Tom Odell. Hetta, who lives in Wells, was invited to join them for an interview.

Now in its 11th year, the Young Songwriter 2021 is the leading international songwriting competition for those under 18.

This year’s competition attracted more than 1,000 entries from aspiring young songwriters aged eight to 18 across the world, with Hetta, still just 16 years old, winning the 13 to 18 category.

Included in Hetta’s prizes are a half day recording session with a top producer in London, £1,000 to spend on Yamaha equipment, a Scarlett Solo Gen 3 home recording studio bundle and a professional music video from the recording session.

Hetta will also perform at the Young Songwriter 2021 showcase at The Tabernacle, Notting Hill, London, on Saturday September 25.

Feedback from the judging panel was extraordinary, with comments including:

“Very accomplished writing. The melody constantly evolves and carries the listener effortlessly. The lyric hangs together beautifully.”

“Incredibly mature sound. Sounds like it belongs in a beautiful indie movie. Beautiful chords. Immediately grabbed my attention.”

“Sophisticated, classic kind of chord sequence and heartfelt vocal.”

“Love this - beautiful melody (particularly the chorus) with effortless yet unusual chord changes. Great lyrics too - familiar theme presented in a mature, original way. Clear structure and well constructed melodically, harmonically and lyrically.”

This is Hetta’s second successive year reaching the final three in the competition - last year, Hetta was runner up with her song Obsession.

You can listen to Hetta’s successful track for 2021, All It Takes, here.

