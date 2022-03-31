Help for rough sleepers as temperatures plummet

Posted: 31.03.22 at 16:02 by Emma Dance



us on Facebook

As temperatures plummet over the next few days, Mendip’s Severe Weather Emergency Provision will be activated to help those sleeping rough.

During periods of extreme weather, the Connect Outreach Team, based at the Elim Connect Centre in Wells, work closely with the district council to provide shelter for those who need it.

Due to predictions of sub-zero temperatures, shelter will be provided on March 31 and April 1, 2 and 3.

Anyone who needs help should call 01749 677097 / 670097. Or you can help connect rough sleepers to local services by visiting the Street Link website

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... New name and new look for the former Mermaid Inn

Read more... The Mermaid Inn on Tucker Street is undergoing a transformation. The former boozer closed more than 10 years ago, and since then it has been the subj...

Upcoming Wells Event... Blitzen's Bazaar 2022 10am-4pm Come and join us at our fourth Blitzen's Bazaar! If interested in booking a stall, please message all enquiries to [email protected]



Event