Heads Up Somerset and Daniel's Cafe in Wells to collaborate on new mental health initiative

Posted: 20.10.20



Heads Up Somerset and Daniels Cafe will be working together

This November, Heads Up and Daniel's Cafe are set to launch their new mental health initiative which will offer a new and vital service in the centre of Wells.

Having had to put the soup and social on hold due to Covid-19 Daniel's Cafe, who are long-term supporters of the South Horrington-based charity Heads Up, were keen to continue to supporting the local community at a time when it needs it the most.

With the support of Health Connections Mendip, the newly-formed Cupcake and Company offers an opportunity to ask for advice, make connections, have some support and a cupcake, all fully Covid compliant.

It will be run by service manager Bridget Harvey and supported by co-owner of Daniel's Cafe, Kate Ford.

For anyone wishing to attend then you can contact Kate Ford at [email protected], this is so they can keep an eye on numbers due to Covid restrictions.

