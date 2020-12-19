Head teacher of Wells Blue confirms school will not be doing Covid testing on site at start of term

Posted: 19.12.20 at 14:52 by Tim Lethaby



The Blue School in Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

The head teacher of the Blue School in Wells has confirmed that they will not be doing coronavirus testing on site until his "significant concerns" about the government's plans are resolved.

In a letter to parents yesterday (December 18), Mark Woodlock explained the current plans following the government's announcement this week that secondary students will have a staggered return to attendance in person to enable schools to prepare for mass Covid testing.

However, Mr Woodlock said he had significant concerns about a number of issues that relate to the plans including space, safeguarding, training, transport, administering medical procedures, clinical waste disposal and resourcing, and until his questions were answered, he would not have testing starting at the school.

In the letter he said: "The government’s latest set of announcements have left us in the enormously difficult position of having to change our plans for the start of next term after we have already finished and staff are not in school.

"There appears to be little appreciation of the planning needed to run a school effectively and the issues that parents have in organising care for their children.

"The outline statements from the government talk about testing students in school once they become contacts of a positive case.

"To achieve this would require the setting up and staffing of a medical testing facility inside school.

"The guidance is clear that this testing is not mandatory. Therefore, until all my questions have been answered, you have my reassurance that we will not be commencing testing inside school.

"We will not be able to resolve those complex issues before the start of January, so there will be no school based testing at the outset of next term.

"Our greatest defence against the virus this term has been keeping it out of school. This is much more effective than any measure that we can take inside school.

"Your tremendous efforts in that regard have kept the school open to most students for the greatest amount of time."

Mr Woodlock confirmed that Years 11 and 13 will come into school on the first week of the new year, while Years 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 will work remotely from home, and also thanked the parents of Blue School students for their understanding and support.

He said: "You will probably detect that we find ourselves in a position that we do not wish to be.

"That has happened a number of times this year and it is the solidarity of our community that has helped us work through those difficult times.

"I am certain that this community will come together and do the same again with this challenge. The messages of gratitude that I received this week on behalf of our staff tell me that you appreciate the work that staff are doing. Thank you.

"Despite the potential changes or additions to government advice that may come next week, we will aim to stick with these plans to give you the certainty that you need."