Got an event coming up? Spread the word with our new look What's On section

Posted: 12.04.21 at 17:00 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Wells Cathedral

With the roadmap out of lockdown moving along we are all looking forward to getting together again. Many are now planning events in our city and we want to help!

With more fun activities coming up locally in the near future, we thought it would be a good time to let you know about our Nub News What's On section.

Our What’s On section has gotten a fresh coat of paint making it easy to use and submit your events.

As you may already know, Nub News aims to bring you all the latest stories and updates, and we publish around 60 stories every month all about what's going on in the local area.

But we are also just as keen to promote all of the community groups and activities that brighten up our lives - and we want your help to do it! That's where our What's On section comes in.

In the What's On section, you can publicise your upcoming event, no matter how big or small. It only takes two minutes to create your own post and we will do the rest.

To promote your event, simply visit our What’s On section and click the black "Nub It" button at the top of the page to post on our site.

Choose a title for your post, and add any photos and information you think people should know about. Then click submit, and our editor will approve your post and share it on our social media pages to spread the word. It's as simple as that.

We always want to hear from you and help you get your message out there, and that includes everything from book groups and exercise classes to concerts and carnivals.

After all the hardships of the past year, let’s try and safely bring back the wonderful events to our town that we all know and love.

And as always, feel free to email us or message us on social media if you have any questions and we would be more than happy to help out.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up