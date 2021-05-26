Wells Gormley Project receives boost from city businessman

Posted: 26.05.21 at 14:54 by Project Factory CIC



us on Facebook

Louis Agabani, with Kirstie Harris and Emma Lefevre from Project Factory

Antony Gormley’s new sculpture, named DOUBT, has come a little nearer to its arrival in Wells with a donation from Wells businessman Louis Agabani.

Louis, the owner of wine bar The Bishop’s Eye in the centre of Wells, is well aware of the problems businesses have encountered because of the pandemic.

He said: “We opened on July 4 2020. We wanted to offer a place where women in particular would feel comfortable, but since then we have only been able to trade for five months.

"Most businesses in Wells are struggling, many have lost a lot of money and the pandemic has discouraged local shopping.

"Now that we are able to open again we are really pleased that our clientele is returning and it’s lovely to see the number of younger people who feel at ease here.

“We need to reinvent the High Street in Wells. Times are hard for small independent shops and the demand for bricks and mortar premises has declined.

"However, all the cafés have benefited from the closing-off of the Market Place during the pandemic and we hope this will continue. Small independent shops that offer, for example, creative opportunities, are doing well.

“Eighty per cent of Wells’ income comes from tourism, so it is absolutely critical that tourists return.

"We have continued to see visitors from other parts of the UK, people who usually travel abroad and are taking the opportunity to explore parts of the country that they are unaware of.

"Some people are getting to know Wells for the first time, the kind of people who would usually travel to Egypt or the Far East, and they are amazed at what we have to offer here."

Louis thinks that the installation of DOUBT will encourage tourism and economic regeneration in Wells and Mendip.

“We need to offer an experience that is more than just shopping, and I think the arrival of Antony Gormley’s sculpture is going to be really exciting," he said.

"The cathedral is the most photographed building in Wells and to have a work by a world-famous sculptor installed on the West Front is going to be amazing.”

Emma Lefevre, from Project Factory CIC, said: “We are really grateful to Louis that he is encouraging sponsorship from local businesses with his very generous donation to the Antony Gormley Project.

"There are lots more opportunities for businesses who are interested in sponsoring the project, to be found on our website, or contact us direct on [email protected] We would love to hear from you.”

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Charlie Bigham pays for carers to have a break

Read more... A most welcome day of respite has lifted the spirits of carers supported by Heads Up. Covid restrictions have made life even more challenging for c...