Ghost Train is new attraction at Wookey Hole Caves to add to the spooky Halloween fun

Posted: 05.10.20 at 11:40 by Tim Lethaby



Wookey Hole Caves will turn spooky for Halloween

A new attraction has been added to Wookey Hole Caves for Halloween to add to the spooky fun and games.

Visitors will now be able to ride the Ghost Train, which promises creepy characters and eerie surprises.

Despite coronavirus restrictions, the tourist attraction is still planning lots of Halloween fun during the school half-term week, from October 24 to November 1.

This Halloween guests can expect the choice of day or evening ticket options. All tickets will include seeing/meeting the infamous Witch of Wookey of Hole in her new Grotto, mixing potions in her bubbling cauldron.

As well as the train and witch, also included in the ticket price are the show caves, the animatronic dinosaurs in Dinosaur Valley, Haunted Pirate Island Adventure Golf, Ghoulish Penny Arcade, Chilling Crazy Mirrors, Creepy Cave Museums and Eerie Paper Mill.

For those that want to add a little extra to their day, you can arrive early to have breakfast with the famous Witch of Wookey Hole, who will be appearing at Captain Jack’s Restaurant between 8am and 10am.

Halloween ticket prices are adults £16.50, children (three to 14 years) £13.50, OAPs £13.50 and under-3s free of charge.

National Tourism Awards

Meanwhile, Wookey Hole Caves has achieved success in the VisitEngland National Tourism Awards.

Wild Wookey won the national Gold award for Experience of the Year, following a record year for entries with 773 from the South West alone.

Wild Wookey is an adventure caving experience in the famous caves, which involves a three-hour exploration trip with professional instructors.

VisitEngland Chief Executive Sally Balcombe said: “These prestigious awards celebrate the outstanding businesses and individuals in tourism across England who have delivered excellence.

"From a world-class boutique B&B in Devon to adventure-packed experiences in Somerset, from an accessible country park and national nature reserve in Dorset to a bespoke English wine tour in Kent, our award winners provide stand-out experiences of the highest calibre.

“Millions of jobs and local economies depend on tourism and this year’s awards are also a timely reminder of the determination, innovation and commitment of businesses across the country who have been working extremely hard to reopen, to welcome visitors back safely and to continue to provide a first-class experience.”

