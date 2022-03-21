Builders in Wells work together to support the people of Ukraine

Posted: 21.03.22 at 12:24 by Philip Welch



Filling another van at the Bovis site with donations for Ukraine

Builders in Wells are working together to support the people of Ukraine.

L and C Scaffolding are contractors at the Bovis Homes site on Wookey Hole Road and have sent a lorry filled with all general basics from nappies to food, as well as body armour and first aid kits.

Dan Collinson, owner of L and C, and Mike Biegalski, the contracts manager who comes from Poland are in contact with people in Ukraine. They take orders of what they desperately need and then send them over.

Dan himself has raised more than £15,000 and said: “The generosity of the locals has restored his faith in humanity.”

Other contractors at Bovis Homes site, along with Wookey Hole Caves have raised more than £1,000. L and C have raised a lot more and are sending another two vans of donations to help with the Ukraine war effort.



John Olds, site manager for Bovis Homes, has liaised with site contractors and Jed Tatman, who lives in Wookey Hole, to coordinate their efforts.



• Jed and Richard Davey, landlord of the Wookey Hole Inn, raised more than £6,000 for the Heads Up mental health charity in South Horrington last year by having their hair and beards shaved.

