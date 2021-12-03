Fuel Poverty Awareness Day: Energy efficiency in park homes improved thanks to partnership push

Posted: 03.12.21 at 11:09 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

Warm for winter: Park Home in Somerset West and Taunton district owned by Marilyn White and husband.

District councils in Mendip, South Somerset, Sedgemoor and Somerset West and Taunton have been working with the Centre for Sustainable Energy (CSE) to secure funding to deliver energy efficiency improvements to park homes across Somerset.

Today (Friday 3rd December) is Fuel Poverty Awareness Day and the partnership can proudly announce as part of the energy efficiency push, four key park home sites across the county were identified where park homeowners could benefit from the insulation works.

Through engagement with park home site owners, the scheme resulted in a total of 28 park homes receiving fully funded external insulation measures and ventilation enhancement, improving their Energy Performance Certificate rating, making their homes easier to heat and keep warm, which will reduce carbon emissions and their energy bills.

The funding was provided by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), through the Local Authority Delivery Scheme (LADS) Phase 1b.

Cllr Richard Pinnock, Portfolio Holder for Housing Services and Governance at Mendip District Council, said: “I am delighted that through this funding we have been able to organise and fund retrofit improvements to park home residents in Mendip to allow them to have a warmer winter.

“Park homes are one of the most challenging types of homes to keep warm and to improve. They are often lived in by older people on limited income, and at risk of fuel poverty.

“This project has upgraded the walls, floors and windows of park homes across Somerset to enable the residents to live in healthier more comfortable homes and has received wonderful feedback from those residents who benefitted.”

To be eligible for the improvements, households had to be below an income threshold or in receipt of benefits.

Successful applicants received a retrofit assessment of their park home, to understand the home’s condition, how it is heated and ventilated, and whether there was any evidence of damp or mould. These surveys allowed CSE and Insulated Homes Ltd - experienced installers of insulation measures on park homes - to identify which insulation measures would be most suitable for each park home.

Park Home owner, Marylin White, was delighted with the improvements (property pictured). She said: “A very professional and friendly service from the outset. Surveying meticulous, even to the point of movement of our steps to our front door by creating a base to accommodate this. Fitters worked non-stop.

“A very nice bonus for us in being fitted with outside window sills, we never had these fitted before! The house takes a fraction of time to warm now.”

The district councils procured the services of Insulated Homes Ltd. Meanwhile CSE provided project management support throughout, as well as retrofit advice, assessment and co-ordination of services.

South Somerset Portfolio Holder for Environment Councillor Sarah Dyke, said: “We were pleased to be able to take this funding opportunity and work with Somerset local authorities to develop our understanding of the challenges faced by park home residents linked to the condition of their homes. Our collaboration with CSE helped deliver the project to a greater number of residents and to a high quality standard.

“We are delighted the scheme has helped so many of our local park home residents. The improvements to their homes will not only improve their energy efficiency, but will also help reduce fuel bills, provide a better quality of life and contribute to phasing out high carbon fossil fuel heating. We are committed to delivering our environment strategy and part of this is enabling our communities to reduce carbon emissions.”

Cllr Dixie Darch, Executive Member for Climate at Somerset West and Taunton, said: “This is a great example of the local authorities working together to raise not only the standard of warmth and comfort for park home residents but to improve the energy efficiency of these homes and reduce their carbon footprint in line with the Somerset Climate Emergency Strategy. It also aligns with SWT’s Climate Resilience Action Plan and our corporate priority of putting people and the environment at the heart of what we do to create a low-carbon, clean, green and prosperous district, and a more sustainable future for everyone.”

Mendip residents seeking advice about how to make their homes warm this winter, can visit www.mendip.gov.uk/financialassistance. The Private Sector Housing Team are also here to help, give them a call on 0300 303 8588 or email: [email protected]

Save energy and money - take a look at Mendip's Home Energy Checklist pages: www.mendip.gov.uk/energyefficiency.

CSE is a charity supporting people and organisations across the UK to tackle the climate emergency and end the suffering caused by cold homes. CSE’s energy advice service helps people to reduce their bills, access benefits and insulate their homes. For advice and support visit www.cse.org.uk/advice/advice-and-support or call 0800 082 2234.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... St Margaret’s Hospice Sky Dive Day 2022 St Margaret’s Hospice Sky Dive Day 2022 15,000ft skydive for the St Margaret’s Hospice – Saturday 2nd April 2022. Our charity skydive is taking...



Event