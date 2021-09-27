Friendly Wells wins top award again

Posted: 27.09.21 at 16:58 by Philip Welch



Ross Young with the top award All the finalists at the British Coach Tourism Awards

For the second year running Wells has won the accolade of the country’s most Coach Friendly Destination at the 2020 British Coach Tourism Awards ceremony – postponed due to Covid – held at the National Motorcycle Museum in Birmingham.

Destinations were shortlisted from the many entrants for this category: Wells; Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP Tourism); Southport, Otley and Burnham-on-Sea.

Ross Young, who organised the Meet and Greet team welcoming coaches and their passengers to the Coach Park in Wells, is incredibly proud to have represented the city at the awards.

“Wells won it in 2019 against strong opposition,” said Ross “and the city is the first destination to win the category two years running.

"This is testament to the brilliant job our team have done and I can’t thank them enough.”

The scheme has now expanded into the Wells Ambassadors who can be seen in the centre of the city wearing tabards and welcoming all visitors to Wells with maps and guidance.

“Coach operators and drivers are still being encouraged to contact me to guarantee a Meet and Greet,’’ said Ross “and the number doing so is rising.

"But I felt so many visitors come into Wells in other forms of transport that we needed to expand to welcome them all and I’m delighted to say we now have 24 ambassadors doing a brilliant job.”

If you’d like to become a Wells Ambassador ring Ross on 07721 523487 or email

[email protected]

