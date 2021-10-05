Free festive parking this Christmas in Wells

Posted: 05.10.21 at 16:54 by Mendip District Council



Glad tidings from Mendip as the council offers free festive parking again this season to support businesses, residents and visitors

Mendip shoppers, visitors and businesses can enjoy free parking during the run up to Christmas and on New Year's Day.

Free car parking will be available in all Mendip District Council-owned pay and display car parks during the holiday period, for one week, from Saturday December 18 until Christmas Eve.

The council also has some glad tidings for new year revellers. It’s providing free parking all-day on New Year's Day.

This is to support drivers who park vehicles in car parks on New Year's Eve, to use alternative and safe methods of transport to get home.

There’s a fee-free day planned to support Small Business Saturday too, at selected car parks. Anyone visiting the area for Small Business Saturday, on December 4, will find charges suspended across the following car parks: Cranhill Road in Street, St John's car park in Glastonbury, Union Street in Wells, Great Ostry in Shepton Mallet and the Cattle Market in Frome.

Cllr Simon Carswell, portfolio holder for economic development, said: "Mendip District Council is delighted to be offering free festive parking to help local businesses, residents and visitors.

"This will be the seventh time your district council has been able to make such an offer. After the past 18 months of Covid-19, which is still impacting on our communities, I’m sure everyone will welcome this gesture, take advantage of it, and support our Mendip traders.”

Residents are asked to note that although parking is free, all other terms and conditions of car parking within the relevant car parks remain. To ensure everyone has a fair chance to enjoy this offer:

- Check the time limits. "Free parking" may not mean "free parking all day". Maximum time limits still apply in all short stay car parks.

- Don’t park in disabled bays. Disabled parking bays are for blue badge holders only.

- Park responsibly. Stay within the parking bay markings, and do not park in hatched lined areas, for safety reasons.

Penalty charges will be issued if you breach the conditions. There is an appeals process, details of which can be found on your parking ticket.

For more information on Mendip car parks, visit the website www.mendip.gov.uk/carpark.

