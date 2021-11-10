Fourth arrest in Wells murder investigation

Posted: 10.11.21 at 16:41 by Wells Nub News



South Street in Wells closed off by the police yesterday morning

Police officers investigating the death of Sarah Ashwell in Wells on Sunday 7 November have made a further arrest.

A man has today (Wednesday 10 November) been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Three men had already been arrested for the same offence. A man arrested yesterday and one of two men arrested on Sunday night remain in police custody.

The other man arrested on Sunday has been released under investigation.

The murder investigation is being led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, while neighbourhood officers continue to maintain a uniformed presence in the area.

Earlier, Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, who is heading the enquiry, described the investigation as "fast-moving and complex" and asked anyone who was in South Street on Sunday, has dashcam, CCTV or phone footage of the area, or any other information to come forward.

People can call 101 with information and give the reference 5221261875.



Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555111. They never ask who you are, just what you know.



Avon and Somerset Police has made a mandatory formal referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to recent police contact with Sarah.

