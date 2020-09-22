Four ways in which Wells Nub News helps the local community

Posted: 22.09.20 at 14:17 by Tim Lethaby



Wells Cathedral Green looking towards the Old Deanery

Wells Nub News puts local community at the heart of everything we do.

Personally it has been a privilege to cover Wells for the past year-and-a-half - the atmosphere around the city is amazing and the people have been incredibly helpful.

From the beautiful Bishop's Palace to the the hustle and bustle of the High Street, Wells truly is a great place with a great sense of community.

So here are four ways that Nub News helps the local community.

1. We promote local businesses

This is one of our key aims at Nub News - we love local businesses.

We have a register of more than 70 businesses on our local list and it is absolutely free to sign up to - which you can do HERE.

Plus our Up Close series promotes local businesses with an in-depth article.

You can get your business an Up Close article by emailing [email protected]

2. We promote your local events

We don't shout about our what's on section enough but that's about to change.

Whether it is a virtual class or a socially distanced event we can help you promote it, free of charge.

It really is that simple so click HERE to add your event to our list.

3. We report on issues that matter to you

We put Wells at the heart of everything we do.

Every story we cover means something to the people of the Wells area - so if the story is outside the area and doesn't affect the area - we don't run it.

4. We let your voice be heard

You can write for Wells Nub News.

Just go on our home page, click the black 'Nub It' button and you can submit your story.

Whether it is about your business, charity, sports team or just a cause you feel strongly about feel free to Nub It and have the whole city get involved.

Plus if you are an aspiring journalist looking to get published then Nub your stories too!

