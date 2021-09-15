Former granny annexe on edge of Wells officially allowed to be independent home after approval given

Posted: 15.09.21 at 12:58 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Looking down on the Old Coach House (Photo: Google Maps)

A former granny annexe on the outskirts of Wells is now officially allowed to be classed as a separate home, after planning approval was granted.

A planning application for a certificate of lawful existing use of a building as a dwellinghouse (C3) at The Old Coach House, Walcombe Lane, Wells, had been submitted by Duncan Irons.

The property is a previously converted barn, converted to a granny annexe in 1981, and the application sought a lawful development certificate to establish the lawfulness of the site as an independent dwellinghouse.

To obtain such a certificate, an application is required to clearly describe the use and character of the site, and provide evidence of that for the four years prior to its submission, there has been a material change in character to the use of the site for the four-year period.

In approving the application, the planning officer's report said: "The applicants have submitted a Supporting Statement, tenant details, confirmation from Mendip District Council's Council Tax team dating back to May 2007 and a signed Statutory Declaration providing clear and unambiguous evidence and declarations that The Old Coach House has been occupied as an independent dwellinghouse for more than four years and continuously so.

"Furthermore, the council also has no evidence of its own, including evidence from third parties, to contradict or otherwise dispute the applicant's evidence.

"It is therefore considered that the applicant has discharged the burden of proof to demonstrate that, on the balance of probabilities, The Old Coach House has been occupied as an independent dwelling on a permanent basis for more than four years before the date of this

application."

One other planning application in the Wells area has been decided by Mendip District Council this week:

Application to vary condition 1 of planning approval 2018/1752/REM (application for approval of reserved matters of layout, scale, appearance and landscaping relating to Plot 7 that was formerly known as Plot G following outline approval 059850/005 for the redevelopment of the wider Cathedral Park site) at Plot 7, Cathedral Park, Wells, has been approved.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted this week to Mendip District Council include:

Application for a non-material amendment to permission 2016/1078/FUL for the rendering of west and east elevations at 1 Salt Box, Tynings Farm Lane, Coxley, has been made by Mr Chris Dell.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1 - horse chestnut - fell, T2 - yew - fell, T3 holly - overall 50 per cent reduction, T4 - bay - overall 50 per cent reduction, T5 - sycamore - overall 50 per cent reduction on land to the rear of numbers 8, 9 and 10 Tucker Street, Wells, are wanted by Miss Emma Western.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1 - silver birch reduce by 3m at Langarth, Stoke Road, Westbury-sub-Mendip, have been applied for by Mr D Bird.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Wells student praises 'interesting' Freshers' Fair

Read more... The latest intake of new students have started at Strode College in Street to study A-levels and vocational courses. As part of their induction the...

Upcoming Wells Event... Blitzen's Bazaar 2022 10am-4pm Come and join us at our fourth Blitzen's Bazaar! If interested in booking a stall, please message all enquiries to [email protected]



Event