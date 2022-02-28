Flapjacks raise funds for Wells Cathedral

Posted: 28.02.22 at 08:22 by Emma Dance



us on Facebook

The Revd Canon Dr Rob James and Flapjackery's Oli Robbins

Flapjack eating devotees have helped a shop in Wells donate £685.30 to Wells Cathedral.

Flapjackery, which is located in the centre of the town, specialises in selling hand-made artisan gluten-free flapjacks and sweet treats. Since it opened in June last year, it has donated £1.50 for every 'Wells' box sold - a delicious range of six chunky flapjacks - as well as 20p from everyone who opted not to take their flapjacks away in a recyclable box.

In 2021 the business raised a total of £2224 in donations from people who went box-free which equates to 11,124 boxes not going into landfill, or being recycled, which use up valuable resources. The money has been donated to its three nominated charities - Wells Cathedral, the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Group and the RNLI Minehead.

The business is owned by Sally Jenkin and Carol Myott who support local fundraising causes wherever they have a shop. They said: “We wanted to support Wells Cathedral as its such an iconic, important and beautiful building and a huge tourist attraction too. It's so important that these wonderful buildings stay in tact for future generations to enjoy and we're delighted to be able to make a donation.”

They added: “We've had a wonderful first few months in Wells since we opened last April. We've met some lovely people, many of whom have become Flapjackery regulars. We've grown to love this busy city, and we're very much looking forward to building on our successful first few months.”

Wells Cathedral has an ongoing programme of work to conserve the building. It recently completed the first stage of the works to the iconic West Front, dating from the mid-thirteenth century, which last had major work done to it in the 1980s. Further works to conserve the West Front as well as the conservation of other stonework and stained glass are planned for the coming years.

The Canon Chancellor of Wells Cathedral, the Revd. Canon Dr. Rob James said: “It is wonderful to receive this donation and we're very grateful to Flapjackery and to everyone who has bought flapjacks and supported Wells Cathedral. It's great to receive terrific support from the local community, and from visitors to Wells. We're so grateful to everyone. Conserving a magnificent building like Wells Cathedral is an ongoing task and every single penny really does help. I can also vouch for the flapjack – if you've not tried it you're missing out!”

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Chance to have your say over priorities for the Chew Valley

Read more... Local groups, organisations and residents in the Chew Valley are invited to the next virtual Chew Valley Area Forum on Monday February 28 at 6pm. ...

Upcoming Wells Event... Sensation: ABBA Tribute Band Relive the music, feel the magic. Sensation: ABBA Tribute Band. Taking you back to the golden days of Abba. Join us in the gardens of The Bishopâ€...



Event