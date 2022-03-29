Five items available for free in Wells this week

Posted: 29.03.22 at 14:01 by Emma Dance



“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” – or so the old saying goes.

And with the current climate crisis, there’s more reason than ever before to try to avoid waste.

The Local freecycle group is great place to way to find a new home for your unwanted bits and pieces, and to find items which you can give another lease of life.

These five items have all been listed on the site in the last week:

1. A Zanussi dishwasher

2. Two matching bureaus for a home office

3. 1960s slide projector and screen

4. A car bike carrier for three bikes

5. A Hayter petrol mower for spares of repairs

