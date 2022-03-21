Five hospitality jobs in Wells, including The Bishop's Table and The Crown

Posted: 21.03.22 at 17:07 by Emma Dance



Would you like a job in hospitality?

Here are some jobs in and around Wells which might be just what you’re looking for:

There are no less than three jobs available working at The Bishop’s Palace! They are currently recruiting a café assistant, chef de partie and a kitchen assistant.

Find out more HERE

Know your cappuccino from your cortado? Costa in Wells are looking for a Barista and a Barista Maestro. More info HERE

If you’re a Bake Off fan then this job as a server/barista at the Tile Cakery might be one for you.

Premier Inn in Wells is on the hunt for a Kitchen Team Member.

And something a little bit different…. Wells Cathedral School are hiring a catering assistant.

If your business is hiring, why not place an advertisement on our jobs page? We will also feature it in our 'job of the week' article.

You can view more opportunities on our dedicated Wells jobs page.

