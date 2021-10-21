Five cavers rescued near Priddy after getting trapped by floodwater

Posted: 21.10.21 at 10:04 by Wells Nub News



The cavers became trapped in Eastwater Cavern, near Priddy

Five young adult cavers had a lucky escape in the early hours of this morning (October 21) after getting trapped underground due to floodwater at Eastwater Cavern in Priddy.

Cave rescue teams and the police were already in attendance when Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was requested just after 1.15am to assist them with pumping water out of the cave system and allow for the safe extrication of the trapped cavers.

At around 3.15am, crews confirmed that all five cavers had been successfully rescued and were fit and well after a thorough assessment was carried out by on-scene paramedics.

Crews from Wells, Cheddar, Glastonbury and Taunton used various lines and equipment to traverse the steep terrain to help locate the cave entrance before using light portable pumps and hose reels to remove the water, and lighting equipment to assist the cave rescue teams.

