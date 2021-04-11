First West of England announces changes to the 126 service from Wells to Weston-super-Mare

Posted: 11.04.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



The 126 bus at Wells Bus Station (Photo: Geof Sheppard)

Bus operator First West of England will be adjusting the 126 service to and from Wells from today (Sunday April 11).

Services are reviewed on a regular basis and these alterations are being introduced to improve reliability and punctuality, and meet changing customer demand as lockdown restrictions ease.

Doug Claringbold, managing director of First West of England, said: “As lockdown restrictions continue to ease with the Government’s roadmap to recovery, we are continuing to monitor what is needed to get our customers moving safely and reliably as they begin to undertake more day-to-day travel in line with Government guidance.

“We would like to remind all customers that it is still a legal requirement to wear a face covering when travelling by public transport, unless you fall within the Government’s specified exemptions, and everyone should adhere to this to help protect each other.

"Social distancing measures remain in place on all services that are not ‘closed’ schools-only services, which are those with an ‘s’ after the service number.

"We also encourage customers to take advantage of contactless payment if possible, to make boarding faster and safer. We’d like to thank all our customers for their ongoing patience and co-operation.”

With the 126 bus service, a Sunday and Public Holiday timetable will be introduced for the summer months, with departures from Wells every two hours between 0840 and 1640 and from Weston-super-Mare between 1005 and 1805.

Due to road closures in connection with the construction of a new Bus Hub in Weston-super-Mare town centre, there will be some minor alterations to the route of service 126. This service will start and terminate at Weston-super-Mare Railway Station.

