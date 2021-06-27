Firefighters from Wells help tackle suspected arson attack at former factory in Evercreech

Posted: 27.06.21 at 11:25 by Wells Nub News



us on Facebook

Video:

The fire yesterday in Evercreech (Photo: Barry O'Leary)

Firefighters from Wells were called to help tackle a blaze at the former Greencore factory site in Evercreech yesterday (June 26) which is suspected to have been an arson attack.

Just after 2pm, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Control received numerous calls to smoke issuing from the site, and immediately mobilised three appliances from Shepton Mallet, Glastonbury and Wells along with a supporting officer.

Fire control further mobilised an aerial ladder platform which came from Yeovil due to further calls stating flames were issuing from the roof.

While en route to this incident, crews confirmed there was a large plume of black smoke coming from the site.

Once on the scene, crews called for additional support from Wincanton and Somerton as well as the command support vehicle from Street.

Crews sectorised the incident into two parts tackling it with multiple attack jets and the aerial ladder platform being used as a water tower, and requested the attendance of a water carrier which came from Bridgwater.

This was a fire involving a derelict building of pre-fab construction measuring approximately 20 metres by 30 metres and the building was destroyed by the blaze.

In total, crews used two breathing apparatus, two 45mm attack jets, two hose reel jets, two ground monitors, a thermal imaging camera, the aerial ladder platform and the water carrier.

The fire service confirmed that two LPG cylinders were removed and cooled, and said they believed the fire to have been deliberate.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up