Local elections next month - make sure you are ready

On Thursday, 6 May 2021, the Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Election and various by-elections in Mendip are taking place.

A full list of who is standing in the by-elections is now available here: www.mendip.gov.uk/article/9700/Elections-2021

Find out who is standing in the Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Election here: www.avonpccelection.org.uk/who-is-standing-for-election

We would like to remind residents to ensure that they are registered to vote. The deadline to register is Monday, 19 April 2021. It only takes five minutes, simply visit: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

