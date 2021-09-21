Final call for those with eco ideas and community projects in Wells to step forward for cash support

Posted: 21.09.21 at 15:38 by Mendip District Council



Mendip District Council leader Ros Wyke and strategic policy and climate change portfolio holder, Cllr Tom Ronan, encourage eco and community projects to apply for cash funding

Calling all voluntary, community or not-for-profit organisations, city, town, and parish councils - you are urged to step forward and apply for funding from Mendip before the September 30 deadline.

Mendip District Council’s Communities Fund and Climate and Ecological Emergency Fund were launched in August.

They’ve been designed to help the district recover and rebuild after the Covid crisis, but are fast approaching their closing dates.

Cllr Tom Ronan, strategic policy and climate change portfolio holder, said: “Please take up this fantastic opportunity.

"There are just a few days left to submit your applications. Don’t miss out."

The Communities Fund is aimed at projects that improve and support communities. For example, you may want to improve community facilities or digital connections in your town or village.

Maybe you want to expand volunteering schemes or training, or encourage accessibly to the arts, creativity, and our heritage.

The amount of money available for this particular fund is £350,000 in total. Groups can apply for up to £2,000 for smaller projects or up to £30,000 for larger schemes. Apply at: www.mendip.gov.uk/cf

The council has also put aside £50,000 for the Climate and Ecological Emergency Fund, where community organisations can apply for up to £2,000 to fund eco projects.

Applications for this fund must demonstrate how projects impact on net-carbon emissions and/or the ecological benefits to the community. Apply at: www.mendip.gov.uk/ccf

Both funds will close at midnight, September 30 2021.

