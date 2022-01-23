  1. Home
  4. Family wake to home full of smoke as Wells fire service called out

  Posted: 23.01.22 at 15:06 by The Editor

Wells fire service were out earlier today (January 23)

Fire control received a call from a member of the public who had woken up to a house filled with smoke in Coxley at just before 9 am.

An engine from Wells attended the incident and requested support from an officer.

On arrival crews were able to confirm there was a small fire involving a beam of the chimney as a result of a wood burner used the evening prior.

Crews got to work with chimney gear, small tools, water to cool the area and a thermal imaging camera was used to check all floors and the adjoining property for hot spots.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Like this article?

