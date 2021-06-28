Event of the Week: Tenebrae to perform Path of Miracles in Wells Cathedral

Posted: 28.06.21 at 10:36 by Tim Lethaby



Tenebrae will be performing in Wells Cathedral this week

As we have officially moved into summer, the amount of events taking place in the Wells area is increasing.

Our top event pick for this week is Joby Talbot's Path of Miracles, being performed by Tenebrae in Wells Cathedral.

Tenebrae will also share the platform with the Cathedral Choristers in former-Wellensian Owain Park's Footsteps - a piece created specifically for community/youth choirs to perform in concert with Tenebrae.

Tenebrae is renowned for its highly-acclaimed interpretations of choral music ranging from the Renaissance through to contemporary choral masterpieces, and has appeared at major festivals and venues including the BBC Proms, Edinburgh International Festival, Leipzig Gewandhaus (Germany) and Melbourne Festival (Australia).

The event is taking place at 7.30pm on Wednesday (June 30), and for more information, check out the website here.

