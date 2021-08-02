Event of the Week: Magic Rocks show with dare-devil acts and illusion at Wookey Hole Caves

Posted: 02.08.21 at 13:47 by Tim Lethaby



Magic Rocks is being held at Wookey Hole Caves

We are now firmly in the summer holidays and there are plenty of events being organised in the Wells area.

A number of these events in the Wells area are being added to our recently revamped What’s On section.

Our top event pick for this week is Magic Rocks, which is being performed at Wookey Hole Caves.

From the directors of Hocus Pocus and the Magic Circus, Wookey Hole Caves are pleased to announce this year’s new show... Magic Rocks.

With dare-devil acts, magic and illusion, Magic Rocks is hailed as a must-see for all the family.

The event takes place at 6.30pm every Wednesday until September 1, and for more information, check out the website here.

You can list your events - e.g. shows, films, sports fixtures, quiz nights, local markets, steak nights at the local pub, jazz choir rehearsals, or anything else - on our What’s On page FREE of charge, just click this link and then click the black Nub It button.

