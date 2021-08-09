Event of the Week: Last few seats available for ABBA Sensation tribute act in Wells

Posted: 09.08.21 at 11:26 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

ABBA Sensation will be performing in Wells

One of the most popular ABBA tribute acts around are set to perform in Wells this week, and there are only a few seats left.

This is one of a number of events in the Wells area that have been added to our recently revamped What’s On section.

Our top event pick for this week is ABBA Sensation, who are performing at Cedars Hall in Wells. Although all the tables at the venue are sold out, there are still some gallery seats available.

These guys have it all – the harmonies, the costumes, the choreography and a sprinkling of light hearted humour. They even speak Swedish on stage!

From Waterloo to Dancing Queen, experience all of ABBA’s greatest hits with plenty of audience participation and sing-a-long moments.

The event is taking place on Friday (August 13), and for more information, check out the website here.

You can list your events - e.g. shows, films, sports fixtures, quiz nights, local markets, steak nights at the local pub, jazz choir rehearsals, or anything else - on our What’s On page FREE of charge, just click this link and then click the black Nub It button.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Wells Autumn Wedding Fair You are cordially invited to our wedding showcase being held at the historic Wells Town Hall. Our handpicked suppliers will be ready to give advice...



Event