Event of the Week: Grant-giving SOUP lunch in Wells set to return after 18 months

Posted: 27.09.21 at 18:26 by Tim Lethaby



Everyone’s a winner at Wells SOUP

The grant-giving lunch SOUP is returning to the Connect Centre in Wells on Saturday (October 2) after a lockdown enforced gap of more than 18 months.

“The four charities who have been waiting to present for so long are Wells St John Ambulance, Children’s World, Wells Neighbourhood Watch and Mendip Fibromyalgia Support Group,” said Ross Young, one of the organisers of SOUP.

“The lockdowns have put great strain on charities with fundraising opportunities curbed as the need for their services rose.”

All the four charities at Saturday’s event will join the 63 others SOUP has helped to strengthen their profile and, importantly, raise much needed funds at an enjoyable lunch.

Cancer counselling charity We Hear You, who received the most votes at January 2020’s SOUP, will start the proceedings by telling the assembled company how their winning cheque has helped them.

Wells accountancy firm Probusiness has generously donated £350 in their continued support of SOUP and Waitrose, Burns the Bread, Sante Wines, Morrisons and students from the Blue School are providing the food and beverages.

“We are immensely proud of the platform we give to charities,” said Ross, “but can only do so with the great support we have enjoyed over the years from the local community.”

SOUP will take place at the Connect Centre at the junction of Chamberlain Street and Portway, from 12.45pm to 2pm on Saturday.

Entrance £5 which includes a tasty light lunch. All are welcome.

