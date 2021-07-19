Event of the Week: Enjoy the best local food and drink at Little eat:Wells festival

Posted: 19.07.21 at 12:28 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

The Little eat:Wells festival will take place on Sunday

With the lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, there are plenty of events being organised in Wells.

A number of these events in Wells are being added to our recently revamped What’s On section.

Our top event pick for this week is Little eat:Wells, a food and drink event which is being held on the Cathedral Green by eat:Festivals.

Residents and visitors will have an opportunity to learn about the stories behind the local produce from the makers, first hand, as well as rediscover what their city centre has to offer.

Music and street entertainers will be performing for the crowds with their strolling acts, throughout the day.

The event is taking place on Sunday July 25, and for more information, check out the website here.

You can list your events - e.g. shows, films, sports fixtures, quiz nights, local markets, steak nights at the local pub, jazz choir rehearsals, or anything else - on our What’s On page FREE of charge, just click this link and then click the black Nub It button.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up