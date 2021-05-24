Event of the Week: Clare Teal and Jason Rebello to perform as duo in Wells concert

Posted: 24.05.21 at 13:31 by Wells Nub News



us on Facebook

Clare Teal and Jason Rebello will be performing in Wells

Last week saw the reopening of indoor venues in Wells and across England.

There are events now being organised in Wells, which are being added to our recently revamped What’s On section.

Our top pick for this week is a concert by jazz stars Clare Teal and Jason Rebello at Cedars Hall in Wells.

The duo will explore a rich, jazz infused repertoire with timeless classics penned by the legendary musical storytellers of the last 100 years and celebrate giants of the Great American and British Songbooks as well as the odd surprise.

The performance is taking place on July 9, and tickets are available now from the Cedars Hall website here.

You can list your events - e.g. shows, films, sports fixtures, quiz nights, local markets, steak nights at the local pub, jazz choir rehearsals, or anything else - on our What’s On page FREE of charge, just click this link and then click the black Nub It button.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up