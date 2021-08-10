Equality ambitions continue at Mendip to ensure no one in Wells is left behind

Posted: 10.08.21 at 10:58 by Mendip District Council



Mendip District Council is continuing to build on its Equality Objectives to ensure all communities can access the services they need.

At a meeting of Cabinet on Monday (August 9), an Equality Objectives report was presented to members.

They were asked to acknowledge the achievements in the 2021 update, and agree workstreams for the next 12 months.

The focus will be on Mendip becoming a Disability Confident Employer, to review and improve employment policy and practice to make it more inclusive, and creating a Customer Charter.

The council has had a Member Equality Steering Group for more than 10 years. The cross-party group is focused on improving equality and diversity in the district.

It does this by setting the direction of equality work, and supporting and challenging the council where needed.

Its vice chair is Cllr Liz Leyshon, who said: “I feel it is prudent to recognise the great progress we have made in light of the last 18 months with reassurance that we will continue delivering this vital work, whatever is thrown our way next year.”

Leader of Mendip District Council, Cllr Ros Wyke, said: “When people think about equality in rural Mendip – what does it mean?

"For us, in this district, I think the challenge is about isolation and access. The adoption and monitoring of Equality Objectives will help ensure we focus on solutions, to ensure nobody is left behind.

“This is a good opportunity to reflect on recent events. Our post-pandemic society is pretty fractious.

"There are mental health issues and stresses arising from financial difficulties within the home.

“The equality work must go on. None of these issues are going away any time soon.”

During the past few years, working with other Somerset councils, health bodies, hospitals and the emergency services, work has been carried out to ensure the needs of protected groups are taken into account in a strategic and consistent way.

These have included the commissioning of an LGBTQ+ network, and an Interfaith and Belief network.

The development of an online tool for learners, for whom English is a second language, to help find courses in their local area. Plus, equalities training for all new council employees, as part of their induction.

You can find the Equalities Objectives here: https://www.mendip.gov.uk/article/9857/Cabinet-Monday-9-August-2021

