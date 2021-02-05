Elections in Wells set to go ahead according to government

Posted: 05.02.21 at 08:22 by Wells Nub News



us on Facebook

The polling station at St Thomas' Church Hall in Wells

The BBC has reported local elections in May are set to go ahead despite concerns they might spike another surge in Covid-19.

It had widely been predicted that elections would be delayed until October, particularly after a survey last month of senior local government officers showed the vast majority had serious concerns.

Ministers had also previously said the local elections for England, scheduled for May 6, were under review amid uncertainty about lockdown restrictions.

However, the BBC reports today (Friday, February 5) that government sources say elections to local councils and police and crime commissioners will go ahead in May.

There will be some safety measures, with voters asked to bring their own pen or pencil to mark their ballots.

In all, £70 million will be made available to make polling stations Covid-secure.

Masks will be compulsory in polling stations and there will be divider screens and sanitiser.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... £15 council tax hike for Avon and Somerset Police vetoed

Read more... Plans to recruit 70 more officers this year to Avon and Somerset Police have been thrown into doubt after councillors vetoed a £15 council tax i...