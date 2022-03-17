Easter fun and falcons keep families busy this Easter at The Bishop’s Palace

Posted: 17.03.22 at 11:54 by The Bishop's Palace



Falconry at The Bishop's Palace courtesy of Jason Bryant

Little people will be busy at The Bishop’s Palace in Wells this Easter, with a range of family-friendly activities taking place over the school holidays.

The holiday fun kicks off with a Family Dragon Trail (8th-24th April) where intrepid explorers will explore the 14 acres of stunning gardens in search of dragons from all over the world. Trails can be collected from the Palace’s Ticket Office with a special prize on the way out.

On Tuesday 12th and 19th April (11am-3pm), the Community Garden will be hosting a ‘Make A Wildflower Seedbomb’ workshop (did you know seed bombs originated in New York City in the 1970s as a way to encourage wildflowers in the city!).

On 14th and 21st April (11am & 1.30pm) storyteller Beth Webb will be celebrating the arrival of spring with family fun, spring stories and colouring.

And for the Easter weekend (15th-18th April) a special Easter egg trail will lead visitors through the gardens looking for hidden Easter eggs – can you find them all? The trail can be collected at the Ticket Office and there will be a small prize on the way out.

Excitingly Raptorcare will be hosting flying falconry displays on Monday 18th April for the Palace’s Medieval Falconry Day. At 12pm and 3pm Tony, the master falconer, will be hosting flying displays which will illustrate how and why these birds would have been used in medieval times. Marvel at their skill and training as they show off their well-honed moves in front of the audience; between displays visitors will also have the chance to handle some of the birds.

The 14 acres of Gardens will be open daily throughout the Easter Holidays (9.30am-5.30pm) and the Dragon’s Lair Play Area is the perfect place to exercise little legs –There’s also a choice of drinks and snacks at The Bishop’s Table café,which is open daily, serving child-friendly menus alongside cakes and hot drinks for grown ups too!

Best of all, family Easter activities are all included in standard admission to the Palace, including The People’s Ticket, which allows for 12 months of return visits on any normal sightseeing day from the date of purchase..

